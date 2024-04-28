Summer special trains between Mangaluru Central and Barauni to clear extra rush

CHENNAI: Southern Railway said that summer special trains will be operated between Mangaluru Central and Barauni to clear the extra rush.

Train No. 06093 Mangaluru Central-Barauni Weekly Special will leave

Mangaluru Central at 14.15 hrs on 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th May, 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th June, 2024 (Sundays), and reach Barauni at 22.30 hrs, the third day (9 services). The train will reach Palakkad at 21.35/21.40, Salem at 01.47/01.50, Katpadi at 04.57/05.07, and Perambur at 06.40/06.45.

Train No. 06094 Barauni (Bihar): Mangaluru Central weekly special will leave Barauni at 23.45 hrs on 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th May, 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th June, and 3rd July, 2024 (Wednesdays) and reach Mangaluru Central at 12.30 hrs on the fourth day (9 services). The train will reach Perambur at 18.40/18.45, Katpadi at 20.40/20.50, Salem at 23.40/23.42, and Palakkad at 04.10/04.15.

The coach composition will be eight sleeper-class coaches, eight general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches (disabled friendly). Advance reservations for the special trains are open, said a Southern Railway statement.