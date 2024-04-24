Summer special trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified weekly summer specials to clear extra rush.

Train no 08557 Visakhapatnam – Chennai Egmore Weekly Summer Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 19.00 hrs on 27th April, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th May, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th June, 2024 (Saturdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.45 hrs the next day (10 Services).

Train No. 08558 Chennai Egmore – Visakhapatnam Weekly Summer Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.30 hrs on 28th April, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th May, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th June, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 22.35 hrs the same day (10 Services).

The trains consist of 10 AC tier-III Economy, six Sleeper Class and a Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly).

Train no 08549 Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special via Katpadi -amp; Jolarpettai will leave Visakhapatnam at 1315hrs on 27th April, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th May, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th June, 2024 (Saturdays) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 07.30hrs the next day (10 Services). Train no 08550 SMVT Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Weekly Special via Jolarpettai -amp; Katpadi will leave SMVT Bengaluru 08.50 hrs on 28th April, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th, May, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd and 30th June 2024 (Sundays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 03.10 hrs the next day (10 Services).

The train consists of an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches and four General Second Class Coaches.

Advance reservation for the above weekly summer specials are open from SR end.