Summer special Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam and Ooty from March 27

According to the announcement, the special mountain train will run from March 27 to July 5 on Fridays and Sundays from Mettupalayam to Ooty. The train will depart Mettupalayam at 9.10 am and reach Ooty at 2.25 pm.

Similarly, the return service from Ooty to Mettupalayam will operate from March 28 to July 6 on Saturdays and Mondays. The train will leave Ooty at 11.25 am and arrive at Mettupalayam at 4.20 pm.

Railway officials said the special service has been introduced keeping in mind the increasing number of tourists travelling to the Nilgiris during the summer season.