Summer special Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam and Ooty from March 27

CHENNAI: The Salem Railway Division has announced the operation of a summer special Nilgiri Mountain Railway service between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) to manage the rising tourist demand during the upcoming vacation season, said a Daily Thanthi report.
According to the announcement, the special mountain train will run from March 27 to July 5 on Fridays and Sundays from Mettupalayam to Ooty. The train will depart Mettupalayam at 9.10 am and reach Ooty at 2.25 pm.
Similarly, the return service from Ooty to Mettupalayam will operate from March 28 to July 6 on Saturdays and Mondays. The train will leave Ooty at 11.25 am and arrive at Mettupalayam at 4.20 pm.
Railway officials said the special service has been introduced keeping in mind the increasing number of tourists travelling to the Nilgiris during the summer season.
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway currently operates between Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris, offering a scenic journey through the hills. The train normally departs Mettupalayam at 7.10 am and reaches Ooty around 12 noon, attracting both domestic and international tourists who travel to enjoy the natural beauty of the region.
With school and college examinations currently underway and summer vacations expected to begin soon, tourist footfall on the mountain train has been increasing steadily. Due to heavy demand, many passengers have been unable to secure tickets, prompting the railways to introduce the special services for the summer period.