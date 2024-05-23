Summer showers likely to continue in parts of Tamil Nadu on May 23; Cuddalore records 20 cm of rainfall

CHENNAI: As Chennai sees clear skies on Thursday morning, isolated places over Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday morning up to 1 pm.

However, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi on Thursday, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris.

On Thursday at 8.30 am, Cuddalore received the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the last 24 hours, followed by Villupuram and Kanyakumari, which recorded 17 cm and 14 cm of rainfall, respectively.

Among other districts, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Tiruppur received at least 10 cm of rainfall. Chennai recorded one cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal that was formed on Wednesday moved northeastwards during the early hours of Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre stated that it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. It is likely to move northeastwards, intensify further, and reach the northeast and adjoining northwest region of the Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening.