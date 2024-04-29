Summer: Scorching heat turns Hogenakkal falls into deserted rocks

CHENNAI: The Hogenakkal is the entry point of Cauvery river into Tamilnadu from Karnataka appears to be desert stones due to the unprecented drought and denial of water supply by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

Despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order, Karnataka government refused to supply water which has made Tamil Nadu people to suffer for agriculture and drinking water.

In a place like Hogenakkal which was filled with Cauvery water earlier, the place is now filled with rocks as water is dryed up due to heat.

Places including Aindhu Aruvi(Five falls), Ivar Bani also are withered without any water.