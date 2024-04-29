Begin typing your search...

In a place like Hogenakkal which was filled with Cauvery water earlier, the place is now filled with rocks as water is dryed up due to heat.

29 April 2024
Summer: Scorching heat turns Hogenakkal falls into deserted rocks
The Cauvery River bed near Hogenakkal has gone bone dry with rocks exposed along its course in Dharmapuri because of deficit rains.

CHENNAI: The Hogenakkal is the entry point of Cauvery river into Tamilnadu from Karnataka appears to be desert stones due to the unprecented drought and denial of water supply by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

Despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order, Karnataka government refused to supply water which has made Tamil Nadu people to suffer for agriculture and drinking water.

Places including Aindhu Aruvi(Five falls), Ivar Bani also are withered without any water.

