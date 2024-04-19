Summer rush: Southern Railway to operate special trains in 19 routes, check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday said that 239 trips of special trains will be operated in 19 routes to clear the extra rush of traffic owing to the summer season.

These special trains interlink the states of Tamil Nadu & Kerala serviced by Southern Railway with Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, New Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat.

Some of the special trains are also operated within the zone connecting the Southern districts of Tamil Nadu. The trains will be operated from and to stations like Kochuveli, Dr MGR Chennai Central, SMVT Bengaluru, Tambaram, Ernakulam, Coimbatore. Vande Bharat special trains are also operated between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil.

Number of trains and number of trips are augmented and the number of trains or the number of trips run by additional trains are static for the entire season, said the release.

Crowd control arrangements are made at all major railway stations and zonal railways are asked to provide water facilities at railway stations.

Government Railway Police (GRP) & Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff are deployed at foot-over bridges to regulate crowds smoothly in order to avoid stampedes.

RPF personnel have been deputed at originating stations to ensure a queue system for entry in general class coaches and in CCTV control rooms to keep a watch on the crowded areas and render real time assistance to passengers, added the release.