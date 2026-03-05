Summer relief: 30 more Tamil Nadu railway stations to get AC waiting rooms

CHENNAI: Southern Railway is taking steps to open air-conditioned waiting rooms for train passengers at additional railway stations as summer temperatures begin to rise.
According to a report in Maalaimalar, as the impact of summer heat is expected to intensify, steps have now been taken to open air-conditioned waiting rooms at 30 more railway stations.
Work is currently under way to set up AC waiting rooms at Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Salem, Mayiladuthurai and several other stations. The waiting rooms will be opened for passenger use once the works are completed.
At stations with heavy passenger footfall, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned waiting halls have already been provided for travellers.
AC waiting rooms are currently in use at several stations including Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Tiruppur, Erode, Tiruchy, Srirangam, Karaikudi, Rameswaram and Palani.