Summer rains lash Delta; 1 die in wall collapse

As predicted, summer rains commenced on Thursday evening with a mild drizzle, but it turned into a heavy downpour during the night across the region. The rains, coupled with lightning and thunder was witnessed in the districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur in the region, while the rainfall slowed down after midnight.

According to the data, Tiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district received the maximum rainfall of 42 mm in the region, while Kudavasal received 38.20 mm of rainfall. Similarly, Meemisal in Pudukkottai received 39 mm of rainfall, and Aranthangi received 30mm.