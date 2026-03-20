Summer rains lash Delta; 1 die in wall collapse

TIRUCHY: Widespread rainfall was witnessed across the Delta region since Thursday night, along with lightning and thunder in a few locations, while a senior citizen woman died in Thanjavur in a wall collapse triggered by the downpour on Friday.
As predicted, summer rains commenced on Thursday evening with a mild drizzle, but it turned into a heavy downpour during the night across the region. The rains, coupled with lightning and thunder was witnessed in the districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur in the region, while the rainfall slowed down after midnight.
According to the data, Tiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district received the maximum rainfall of 42 mm in the region, while Kudavasal received 38.20 mm of rainfall. Similarly, Meemisal in Pudukkottai received 39 mm of rainfall, and Aranthangi received 30mm.
While Thanjavur received 30 mm rainfall, Thalainayar in Nagapattinam received 27.40 mm, and Manapparai, Marungapuri and Tiruchy City received an average of 22.20 mm rainfall.
Though the summer rains at this moment were felt to be a bliss as the temperature level that shot up for a couple of days in the region came down, the farmers said that the rains for a few more days would support the harvest.
Meanwhile, Nagavalli (66), a resident of Semmangudi near Nachiyar Kovil in Thanjavur, died after a portion of the wall of her house collapsed onto her while she went outside the house. Nagavalli, who was trapped in the debris, died on the spot.
On information, Natchiyarkovil police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. A case has been registered, and investigations are under way.