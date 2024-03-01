Summer power demand would be met without any outages: Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday said that the state's summer power demand would be met without any outages as the Tangedco had already tied up with power exchange, short term power and trading to meet the requirement.

He also directed the officials not to undertake maintenance shutdown until the completion of the public examinations for class 10 and plus two.

Reviewing the state's preparedness to meet the ensuing summer power demand at Tangedco headquarters, he said that the state's peak power demand in January and February reached 17,035 MW and 17,690 MW respectively, and this peak power demand has been met without any power outage.

"This is an increase of about 11.1 per cent and 9 per cent respectively compared to last year's power demand. Similarly, the peak power demand for March and April is expected to reach 18,000 MW and 19,900 MW respectively. This power requirement will be met by the TANGEDCO's power generation of 13,999 MW and 15,093 MW respectively. The remaining power requirement of 3,571 MW in March and 4,321 MW in April has been met through the external power market, power transmission and short-term contracts. Through this, the summer power requirement of our state will be fully met without any shortage, " he said.

He reviewed measures to restore power on a wartime basis incase of issues in the power distribution during the summer. He also directed the officials to keep adequate stock of materials for repair and maintenance.

The Electricity Minister also enquired about power outages over 30 minutes in the distribution circles with the concerned officials and take measures to rectify the issues.