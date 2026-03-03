Summer incentive of Rs 2,000 extended to beneficiaries of the State’s monthly pension schemes, says CM Stalin

Honouring their appeal, in a post on X, Stalin said the special assistance has been credited along with the March pension to elderly pensioners, widows, aged transgender persons and persons with disabilities. Owing to this additional support, beneficiaries have received between Rs 3,200 and Rs 4,000 this month, depending on the scheme under which they are covered.

According to the Chief Minister, about 29.29 lakh elderly persons and widows have received Rs 3,200 each. Around 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities have been credited Rs 3,500 each. Further, about 2.58 lakh families of persons with severe disabilities receiving maintenance assistance have received Rs 4,000 each.

Stalin said fishing families are being provided Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban period assistance for April to June, benefiting around 1,62,900 families.

He also noted that tea growers in the Nilgiris district are receiving a subsidy of Rs 2 per kilogram for green tea procured through 15 cooperative factories. A total of Rs 8.53 crore has been allocated under this measure, benefiting 14,870 farmers.