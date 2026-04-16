Summer holiday begins for school students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the 2025-26 academic year wrapped up, summer holidays for students began today. The schools will reopen (for AY 2026-27) on June 1 for classes 4-12.
For classes 1-3, schools will reopen on June 4, confirmed the Directorate of School Education. As the exams for primary and middle school and Class 9 were wrapped up on Thursday, summer holidays have been announced by the government. The last working day for teachers is April 25.
Between June 1 and 3, primary school teachers (classes 1-3) are likely to undergo training on the new curriculum framed by the TN School Education Department. The work of printing new textbooks is already underway, say officials. Textbooks will be distributed from the day school reopens.