Several parts of Tamil Nadu to receive moderate rainfall with Thunderstorms: Weather dept

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 May 2024 9:33 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday issued moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several districts in the State for the next three hours.

Accordingly, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem,Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai,Dindigul,Tiruppur and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive rain.

It also stated that there would be water logging and slippery roads in some areas.

Traffic may also be affected in some areas.

