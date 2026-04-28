Summer effect: A kilo of lemons now costs over Rs 200 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Lemon prices have risen sharply in Puducherry amid increased summer demand and shortage in supply, according to a Maalaimalar report.
With temperatures rising across the region, people are consuming more lemon juice along with tender coconut water and watermelon to beat the heat, leading to a spike in demand for lemons.
Currently, large-sized lemons are being sold at Rs 15 each, while medium-sized lemons are priced at Rs 10 per piece. Small locally grown lemons are being sold for more than Rs 200 per kg in markets across Puducherry.
Vendors said the supply of lemons from neighbouring states has reduced significantly in recent weeks, contributing to the price rise.
They added that lemons available locally are also smaller in size this season. At the same time, demand increased sharply from the beginning of summer, resulting in shortage in the markets.
Traders said the reduced inflow from outside the region and rising consumption have together pushed up prices, causing difficulties for both vendors and consumers.