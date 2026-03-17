Summer blues: Wild animals enter human habitats for water in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As the summer season has begun, wild animals from the reserve forest region of Tiruchy have started to prowl in the human habitat in search of water and food.
According to sources, in the wee hours on Tuesday, the wild animals from the Thuvarankurichi reserve forest area had moved to human habitat, and among them, a female gaur was hit by an unknown vehicle. The wild animal died on the spot.
On information, the Manapparai forest department officials who came to the spot retrieved the carcass of the animal and conducted an autopsy on the spot. The animal was buried with due protocol.
We have been receiving complaints about wild animals destroying crops and the people have been asked not to attack them as they might retaliate
-- Official, Manapparai forest department
The officials said that the animals have started to come down to the human habitat in search of water as the summer season commenced.
“Though we have provided adequate water facilities for the animals, they move forward to the villages. We have been receiving complaints about the wild animals destroying the crops, and we are creating awareness among the people not to attack them as they would retaliate,” the forest official said.
He also said that the department has placed signboards in the main roads, but still, people opt to go on rash driving. The death of the gaur was the result of such reckless driving, the official said.