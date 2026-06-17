Sulur murder: Witnesses to be examined soon

COIMBATORE: The Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases is set to commence witness examination in the Sulur child rape and murder case on June 24.
When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, Judge T Bagavathiammal ordered the commencement of witness examination.
The testimonies will be recorded continuously thereafter as part of efforts to expedite the trial and ensure the early delivery of a verdict in the sensational case.
The 819-page charge sheet, naming 104 prosecution witnesses, was filed before the court within 18 days of the arrest of the two accused on May 23, underscoring the swift pace of the investigation.
On the evening of May 21, the prime accused, K Karthi (35), a resident of Pallapalayam near Sulur, abducted the girl in a two-wheeler after luring her under the pretext of buying chocolates and took her to a deserted spot near the lake bund.
He murdered the victim after sexually assaulting her. His accomplice, R Mohan (31), who was aware of the murder, attempted to cover up the incident by giving misleading information to the police.
The court on Monday framed charges against the two accused in connection with the sexual assault. A test identification parade was also conducted at the Coimbatore Central Prison on June 2.