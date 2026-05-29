Sulur girl assault case probe in right direction, observes Madras HC

When the matter came up for hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed that the investigation in the case, including DNA tests, was being fast-tracked and that a Special Public Prosecutor had been appointed for the case. "We ensure swift and speedy justice," he said, adding that it was a horrific incident and that the police were waiting for the DNA report before filing the charge sheet.

The AG also highlighted that, despite the best policing by the State, some people in society may commit such crimes. "It is a horrific incident. There are such people. Despite the best policing, sometimes these instances cannot be prevented," the AG said.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that social media posts were being made giving details of the minor's family and that other theories were being circulated in connection with the crime.