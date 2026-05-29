Sulur girl assault case probe in right direction, observes Madras HC

CHENNAI: Stating that the investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur was moving in the right direction, the Madras High Court on Friday observed that the police could not be suspected.
On May 21, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered near Sulur in Coimbatore district. In this situation, a plea was filed by P Chockalingam, the president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, North Tamil Nadu, seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident.
When the plea came up for a hearing, the bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayanan orally remarked that the investigation was "prima facie" moving in the right direction and observed that "we can't suspect the police". The court said it would pass detailed orders on this aspect.
When the matter came up for hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed that the investigation in the case, including DNA tests, was being fast-tracked and that a Special Public Prosecutor had been appointed for the case. "We ensure swift and speedy justice," he said, adding that it was a horrific incident and that the police were waiting for the DNA report before filing the charge sheet.
The AG also highlighted that, despite the best policing by the State, some people in society may commit such crimes. "It is a horrific incident. There are such people. Despite the best policing, sometimes these instances cannot be prevented," the AG said.
Meanwhile, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that social media posts were being made giving details of the minor's family and that other theories were being circulated in connection with the crime.