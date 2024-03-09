Sultry weather is likely to prevail all over State; temp to increase by 2-3o C

CHENNAI: Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail all over the state owing to two troughs prevailing over the sea, leading to a surge in mercury levels by two to three degrees Celsius than usual, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday. The official stated that due to rising temperature levels, people would experience summer-like hot weather.

"A trough runs from Telangana to Comorin area across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above sea level. Another trough runs from North Odisha to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam at 0.9 km above sea level. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, especially north coastal and interior districts in the coming days, under its influence," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, RMC. The department has issued a warning that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius than usual in the isolated areas of the state. The Met Department has also predicted humid conditions worsening the hassles created by rising temperatures. Chennai and suburbs are predicted to have partly cloudy weather conditions.