Suicide drama by juveniles at spl home to press demands

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at a special home for juvenile kids in Chengalpattu on Monday when nine children climbed atop the building and threatened to jump down if action was not initiated against some of the staff working in the home.

The government home located near the old bus stand in Chengalpattu has more than 30 juveniles with crime records from various districts in the State.

On Monday morning, nine inmates gathered on the roof of the building and threatened to commit suicide.

On information, Chengalpattu town police rushed to the spot and tried to hold talks with the children.

On inquiry, the inmates laid out several demands including the suspension of three staff working in the home, timely treatment at the government hospital for the inmates who fall ill and adequate time outdoors for the inmates from 6 am to 6pm everyday.

Shortly, a Child Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Chengalpattu and fire and rescue service personnel held talks with the inmates for more than three hours.

They finally called off their protest and alighted from the building only after the child welfare officer promised to meet their demands.