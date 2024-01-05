Suicide bid by Class 12 girl over poor marks in Karur

TIRUCHY: A class 12 girl jumped off from the first floor of a school building in Karur on Thursday unable to accept the low marks scored in the exam.

As per reports, a class 12 student from Karur Corporation Pasupatheeswarar Girls Higher Secondary school pursuing computer science had got poor marks in subjects in the half yearly examination. It is alleged that her classmates stopped talking to her after the results were out, pushing her into frustration.

The distraught girl jumped off from the first floor of the building around 1 pm. She fell onto a tree and landed on the ground, according to reports. She was rushed by her teachers to the Karur Medical College where she has been undergoing treatment. Her condition was said to be stable as she suffered minor injuries.

On information, the Karur Town police reached the school and conducted an inquiry with the teachers and the students. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

The girl being rushed to the hospital on Thursday.