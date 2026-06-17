Suggested Edappadi Palaniswami's son Mithun's AIADMK entry to infuse fresh blood, not dynastic politics: KP Munusamy

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK undertakes a post-election review following its defeat in the Assembly polls, a debate over the role of Edappadi K Palaniswami's son, Mithun Palaniswami, has sparked discussion within the party. AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy, whose recent remarks on Mithun drew attention, insists there is no move towards hereditary politics in the party. In an interview with DT Next, Munusamy speaks about the succession debate, internal criticism, cadre strength, the rise of TVK, and his assessment of the Vijay-led government after its first month in office.
Excerpts from the interview...
Your remarks that Edappadi K Palaniswami's son, Mithun, should work in AIADMK sparked debate. What did you mean?
During this election, the votes of many family members of our cadre shifted to other parties. To prevent that, we should encourage younger family members to participate in party work.
That was the context in which I said Mithun should work in AIADMK. However, the general secretary did not agree with my suggestion.
A person can work for the party because of their interest and contribution. Bringing someone into a position solely because of family background is unacceptable. Working for the party and hereditary politics are two different things.
Is bringing Mithun Palaniswami into AIADMK the view of senior leaders?
Edappadi Palaniswami and I have similar seniority in the party. Neither the general secretary nor I intend to bring Mithun into the party as a successor.
The support for Mithun is only because he should work in the party, not for dynastic politics. If it becomes dynastic politics, we will not accept Mithun. Nobody in AIADMK wants hereditary politics.
Senior leaders such as CVe Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar have criticised EPS over such charges. What is your response?
That reflects their level. It feels like someone is staying inside our own house and throwing stones at it. It is painful.
Several AIADMK leaders and MLAs have joined other parties, particularly TVK. How do you view this?
Those who enjoyed positions and power are leaving with the expectation of receiving similar benefits elsewhere. Without AIADMK, many of them would not have become presidents of even panchayats.
Those joining TVK should introspect. They are joining a party whose leader does not even meet those entering the organisation. People who benefited from AIADMK should question their conscience before leaving.
Will the exit affect AIADMK?
Not at all. It would be a concern only if ordinary cadres left the party. AIADMK still commands around 1.25 crore votes. Our strength is our cadre base. The party will not weaken because a few office-bearers leave.
The DMK has reportedly analysed its election setback. Why has AIADMK taken longer?
There is no delay. Every political party has its own method of reviewing election results. We do not need to follow the DMK's approach.
We have already begun holding meetings with district-level functionaries to understand what went wrong. These consultations will continue, and we will take corrective measures based on the feedback received.
AIADMK and DMK leaders have said TVK came to power through social media. Do you agree?
During the election, no major party came forward to ally with TVK. On platforms such as Instagram, videos supporting Vijay were circulated continuously, influencing young voters. Many youngsters, in turn, influenced their families' voting decisions.
However, a government cannot be run through reels. The government came to power through social media, but the Chief Minister's approach has not changed after assuming office.
At the Tiruchy meeting, he did not explain future schemes or offer solutions to Tamil Nadu's problems. If the government makes mistakes, the same social media that helped it rise can turn against it.
What is your view on the TVK's coalition government?
Tamil Nadu has traditionally been governed by parties with a clear majority. This is the first time alliance partners have become part of the government. Only time will tell how the administration manages and accommodates its allies.
How do you view the first month of the TVK government?
The government has just come to power. It lacks experience and is still in a learning phase. During the election, it promised a complete waiver of agricultural loans. However, it has not fully implemented that promise and has instead introduced a slab-based waiver. Officials may have suggested the idea, but the Chief Minister appears to have forgotten the commitment made during the campaign.
How do you assess the TVK government's handling of law and order?
It appears that the police do not have sufficient fear of the Chief Minister. That situation must change. Maintaining law and order is a challenge for any government. The administration may need some time to understand how the system functions.
The biggest challenge now is the drug menace. It is one of the major reasons for the rise in crimes against women and children. The government must take strong action to eliminate the circulation of drugs.
What advice would you give the Vijay-led government on Centre-State relations?
When AIADMK was in power, we maintained cordial relations with the Union government and brought several schemes to Tamil Nadu.
The DMK failed to do that. The Vijay-led government should maintain a good relationship with the Centre. Only then can welfare schemes and development projects be implemented quickly.
How will AIADMK function in the coming days?
We will continue to expose the government's mistakes and raise issues affecting the people.