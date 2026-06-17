Suggested Edappadi Palaniswami's son Mithun's AIADMK entry to infuse fresh blood, not dynastic politics: KP Munusamy

A

During this election, the votes of many family members of our cadre shifted to other parties. To prevent that, we should encourage younger family members to participate in party work.

That was the context in which I said Mithun should work in AIADMK. However, the general secretary did not agree with my suggestion.

A person can work for the party because of their interest and contribution. Bringing someone into a position solely because of family background is unacceptable. Working for the party and hereditary politics are two different things.