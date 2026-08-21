Sugar prices in Tamil Nadu hit all-time high of Rs 67 due to hoarding in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra

Will the festive season push up sugar demand further?

Meanwhile, the approaching festive season is expected to further increase demand for sugar. Sugar mills are stockpiling sugar in anticipation of increased demand for making sweets during festivals such as Vinayagar Chaturthi, Navratri and Diwali, the report added.

Due to the alleged hoarding, sugar, which was sold at Rs 45 per kg last month, is now being sold at Rs 67 per kg.