Sufficient stock of milk is available, says Aavin

CHENNAI: Considering the situation in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, State-run Aavin on Sunday said that sufficient stock of milk is available for uninterrupted supply and the consumers need not panic.

"Due to heavy rains in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari districts, Aavin has taken precautionary measures to ensure that an adequate amount of milk is available to the consumers in these districts. To meet the demand of the consumers during natural calamities, Aavin has arranged to bring additional milk and milk powder and UHT milk from other districts, " Aavin said in a statement.

"Sufficient stock of milk is available with Aavin. Consumers need not panic, " it added.