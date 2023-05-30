Sudden rain damages over 500 acre crops set for harvest in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Untimely rainfall damaged around 500 acres of ready for harvest summer crops in Thanjavur on Monday. Farmers claimed that they had lost at least Rs 25,000 per acre.

The summer crop cultivation undertaken in 1,000 acres of paddy fields in Raramuthirai Kottai, Pulavarnatham, Valamarkottai and the adjacent areas in Thanjavur district were worst affected. The sad part was that the crops were ready for harvest in a few days. The sudden downpour from Sunday night played spoilsport in the lives of the farmers.

“The summer crop variety gets mature within 115 days. It was at a maximum of 20 days away from the harvest. Rains coupled with heavy winds have brought us heavy losses,” said K Sunrarajan, a farmer from Valamarkottai. He said that the farmers had spent at least Rs 25,000 per acre and demanded officials to visit the spots and conduct a damage assessment for compensation.