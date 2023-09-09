Sudden downpour on Thursday night disrupts fight services at city airport

CHENNAI: Flight services were affected for a while in Chennai airport on Thursday following the rain. On Thursday, following sudden showers in the suburbs, flights were delayed during arrival and take-off in the airport.

Flights that arrived in Chennai from Kannur, Singapore, Mumbai and New Delhi were made to wait in the air till the weather cleared. Indigo Airlines flight from Vijayawada was diverted to Tiruchy.

After the weather cleared, flights began landing one after another. Several departures also got delayed and 11 flights, which were supposed to depart to Dubai, Kuwait, Singapore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru, were delayed for a while.