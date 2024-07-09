Suchindram Kandan Sastha temple gears up for Mandala Abhishekam

TIRUCHY: Arulmigu Anjanam Ezhuthiya Kandan Sastha Temple in Asiramam village near Suchindram in Kanyakumari district is preparing for the Mandala Abhishekam on August 6 given the completion of Mandala Vazhipadu that commenced on June 19 with the consecration.

According to legendary tales, Athri Maharishi and his wife Anushya lived in this small village and built an ashram. Hence this village got its name Asiramam.

The ashram had a ‘homa kuntalam’ in a circular shape which became a tank and, has been existing till now. It is believed that those who take a bath in the tank for 48 days might be relieved of all ailments, particularly diseases related to the eyes.

Mythologically, the devotees of the place worshipped Sastha as their family deity. They built a small temple and installed a small idol of Sastha.

Later, a person with impaired vision was lying in the temple and was worshipping the Lord seeing him with the eye of the mind. Suddenly he felt as if somebody was sitting by applying Kajal in his eyes and soon he gained his vision. Based on this event, the Lord is also known as Anjanam (kajal) Ezhuthiya (applying) Kandan.

The Lord Sastha graces the temple in quite a different form against the traditional style, keeping his right leg bent and the left toe pressed on the ground. He holds a club in His right hand wearing a necklace and the sacred thread. His curling hair is beautifully dressed.

“This is a form of Sastha exclusively in this temple only and nowhere in India”, said AS Arumugam Pillai, the coordinator of the temple consecration committee.

Arumugam Pillai said that the annual kumbabishekam of the temple was held on June 19 and the mandala pooja, which would be held for 48 days, culminates on August 6 with mandala abhishekam and maha homam and yagam.