Successive PILs on same issue: Petitioner to pay Rs 10,000 to Madras HC

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, dismissed the petition filed by Chennai-based Viswanathan, who had challenged the Government Order dated July 24, 2025, issued for the construction of the bus stand adjacent to the temple.



The bench noted that the petitioner had earlier filed a writ petition seeking to restrain the government from proceeding with the project. That petition was dismissed on June 10, 2026, after the court examined the merits of the case and found that the bus stand was being constructed in accordance with law.



Observing that the GO was already in existence when the earlier petition was filed, the court held that the petitioner could not mount a fresh challenge to the same order after the earlier writ petition had been dismissed on merits.



Holding that the second writ petition seeking identical relief was not maintainable, the bench said filing successive petitions on the same issue amounted to misuse of the process of law.

The court dismissed the PIL with costs of Rs 10,000 and directed the petitioner to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within one month.