Suburban train pattern changed on Chennai-Arakkonam section

CHENNAI: The pattern of suburban train services on Chennai-Arakkonam section will be changed from 10 am to 2.15 pm on October 15 owing to line block in Chennai Central-Arakkonam Section between Tiruninravur and Tiruvallur stations.

MMC-Arakkonam EMU Local leaving MMC at 09:10 hrs, 11.00hrs and 12.40hrs would be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur skipping stoppage at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 15th October.

MMC-Tiruvallur EMU Local leaving MMC at 09:15 hrs, 9.35hrs, 11.30hrs, 12.00hrs and 13.00hrs would be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur skipping stoppage at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 15th October 2023.

MMC-Tiruttani EMU Local leaving MMC at 10:00 hrs and 11.45hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur skipping stoppage at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 15th October.

Chennai Beach-Tiruvallur EMU Local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:55 hrs and 13.05hrs will skip stoppage at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 15th October.

MMC-Kadambattur EMU Local leaving MMC at 10:30 hrs would be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur skipping stoppage at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 15th October.

Chennai Beach-Tiruttani EMU Local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:10 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur skipping stoppage at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 15th October 2023.