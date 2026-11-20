The court on November 17 directed the police to submit, in sealed covers, two copies of CCTV footage from four police stations recorded from November 13 to 14, in connection with the death of the lorry driver R Balakrishnan, who allegedly died by suicide inside a toilet at the Chekkanoorani police station.

When the case came up for hearing today, the petitioner requested the court to allow her to view the CCTV footage, as her husband had died inside the police station.

When the State opposed handing over the footage to the petitioner, stating that it would affect the investigation, the court questioned why only certain CCTV clips relating to the lorry driver's death had been leaked.