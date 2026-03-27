Submit proof to retrieve seized items: ECI

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said enforcement teams, including 2,169 flying squads and 2,166 static surveillance teams, have been deployed to curb the distribution of cash, liquor and gift articles during the poll period.



She noted that in cases where cash or valuables are seized despite genuine reasons, individuals can file complaints and seek redress.



"People can submit valid proof and retrieve their cash or valuable articles if the seizure is not linked to any electoral malpractice," she said.



To facilitate this, the ECI has set up district-level grievance cells where the public can register complaints.



The contact numbers are as follows: Chennai – 9551055182; Kancheepuram – 9442745251; Tiruvallur – 7373704202; Chengalpattu – 7305089502.