Submit forms online for CM’s Research Fellowship till Nov 15

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship (CMRF) for 2023-2024 is now open, and candidates can apply before November 15.

The circular by the department stated that applications can be submitted till 5 pm of November 15. For more details, candidates can visit the official website at https://trb.tn.gov.in/.

“This fellowship aims to promote research excellence and support new research projects in the State. It provides financial assistance to full-time PhD programmes in the Government Arts and Science colleges and colleges of engineering and technology in Tamil Nadu,” the circular explained.

For the fellowship, the State government has sanctioned Rs 12.31 crore for PhD programmes in arts, humanities and social science streams for the duration of three years. The eligibility for CMRF is that the candidate must be a native of Tamil Nadu with a post graduate degree from a recognised institution in the State.

“PG students in the final semester can apply for the fellowship, but the selection will be subject to passing the course with a minimum of 60% marks. Also, 5% relaxation will be awarded for students from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, persons with disability, and women,” the circular stated.

Candidates will get Rs 25,000 for the first two years and Rs 28,000 for the remaining one-year tenure. The circular has earmarked a total expenditure of over Rs 10 crore towards fellowship for a batch of 100 students.

The CMRF State-level committee will comprise principal secretary, higher education department, director of collegiate education, representatives of finance department and two academicians from State universities.