‘Submit final report in tender allegation on SP Velumani’

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed a special court in Chennai to act upon the final report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against five private companies, in connection with former minister SP Velumani, regarding irregularities in tender allocation.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the contempt filed by Arappor Iyakkam claiming that the DVAC had not complied with the court’s order.

“The DVAC has filed the final report before the special court on March 1 and the related documents are under scrutiny. The case will be numbered shortly in the special court,” said the DVAC’s advocate.

After the submission, the judge directed the special court to act upon the final report within two weeks and disposed of the contempt petition. In 2018, the DMK and Arappor Iyakkam had filed a complaint against former minister SP Velumani. The DVAC registered a complaint against him and 17 others in 2021.

Preliminary enquiry states that when Velumani abused his position as the Minister of Municipal Administration in 20142018, and awarded tenders for road works in Chennai and Coimbatore to his relatives and close associates. So, private companies approached the HC seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.

It was contended that the investigation was conducted with a political motive due to the change in government, and that the reputed companies to whom no contract was awarded had been roped into this case without any basis.

But, the HC refused to quash the FIR and directed DVAC to file a final report.