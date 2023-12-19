Begin typing your search...

Submit details of pending cases against MP's and MLA's, MHC directs State

The bench also observed that as the Supreme Court had directed all the High Courts to constitute a special bench to monitor and expedite the proceedings of the cases against MPs/MLAs.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Dec 2023 2:18 PM GMT
Submit details of pending cases against MPs and MLAs, MHC directs State
Madras High Court 

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Advocate General (AG) of the State to submit the details of cases pending against all the Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) around Tamil Nadu.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to obtain the details including the courts in which the cases are pending and the stages of the proceedings by January 30.

The bench also observed that as the Supreme Court had directed all the High Courts to constitute a special bench to monitor and expedite the proceedings of the cases against MPs/MLAs.

The bench led by the Chief Justice would begin issuing directions to the courts concerned after the submission of case details.

The MHC is to constitute a special bench for ensuring early disposal of cases against MPs/MLAs in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

