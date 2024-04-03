'Submit details of facilities to be included in Vallalar international center'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the state to submit the details of the facilities to be included in the establishment of the Vallalar International Centre on the land belonging to Sathya Gnana Sabai, Vadalur.

S. Vinoth Ragavendran, state secretary of the spiritual and temple development wing, BJP, approached the HC, seeking to refrain the state from establishing the Vallalar International Centre on the land of Sathya Gnana Sabai.

The plea was heard by the first division bench, comprising Chief Justice SV Ganagapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad.

The petitioner contended that Sri Ramalinga Swamigal, who established the Sathya Gnana Sabai, left a ground (Peruveli) to the extent of 70 acres for his worshippers and followers to have a glimpse of Arutperujm Jothi during the eight-door opening ceremony.

It was submitted that the state has issued an order stating that establishing an international centre on the Peruveli grounds without constituting any board of trustees is illegal under the HR and CE Act, 1959.

The state government is prohibited from making any alteration without the sanction of the Heritage Commission.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that during Thaipusam, several lakhs of devotees gather at Sathya Gnana Sabai.

The devotees face difficulties due to insufficient basic amenities. Hence, the state decided to establish an international centre with a library, museum, and medical facilities to cater to the needs of the devotees.

The international center will be given to the management of the Sathya Gnana Sabai after the construction, said the AG.