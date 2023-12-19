Submit chargesheet filed against Nirmala Devi, govt told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit the chargesheet filed against suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi, who allegedly lured girl students to get sexual favours from top officials of Madurai Kamaraj University.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, hearing the petition seeking to transfer the investigation against Nirmala Devi from CB-CID to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a woman DIG, raised a series of questions to the State.

The HC asked whether a panel has been formed as per Vishaka committee guidelines to probe the allegations. It also questioned whether disciplinary action was initiated against Nirmala Devi by Madurai Kamaraj University and the status of the investigation. The government submitted that Nirmala Devi was suspended from her post in 2018 and a chargesheet has been filed before Srivilliputhur court against her.

After the submission, the judge directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a copy of the chargesheet filed against Nirmala Devi and directed the Madurai Kamaraj University to submit disciplinary actions taken against her and adjourned the matter to February 6 for further hearing.

In 2018, Aruppukottai police booked Nirmala Devi under various sections based on the complaints lodged by girl students for allegedly persuading them to offer sexual favours to top officials of Madurai Kamaraj University.

Later the then Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of state Universities, Banwarilal Purohit appointed retired IAS officer R Santhanam to probe into the matter. The issue has been controversial ever since.