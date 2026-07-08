Submerged church's tower appears as Mettur dam level dips

The St Lourdes Church, located in the reservoir area, was among several structures that went underwater after villages were relocated for the construction of the Mettur dam in 1934.

While the church originally had twin towers, one of them collapsed 15 years ago, leaving only a single tower visible whenever the water level dips. In such a backdrop, the single tower began to emerge with the water level falling to 76.29 feet on Wednesday morning.

The tower was last visible in July 2024. With a dip in water levels, the site is expected to attract visitors, who used to reach the partially submerged structure by coracle.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has reduced the discharge from Mettur dam for drinking water supply from 3,000 cusecs to 1,500 cusecs, citing a decline in water demand in the Cauvery Delta region. Inflow into the dam has also reduced to less than 100 cusecs.