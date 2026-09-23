Submerged Chola port city yields fresh secrets, throws up torpedo jar during exploration

This major breakthrough for maritime archaeology came during the 18-day underwater exploration at Poompuhar about 260 km from here. This third phase of deep-sea underwater excavations off the Poompuhar coast wrapped up on Tuesday, unearthing critical physical evidence of the submerged Chola port city of Kaveripoompattinam.

Located at the mouth of the Cauvery river, Poompuhar is also known as Kaveripoompattinam and it once served as the maritime hub of early Chola kingdom. Catastrophic floods lashed the coast and swallowed major portions of the city around 4th to 5th century CE.

The expedition carried out by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, spanned a two-square-kilometer underwater zone.