Subject teachers to replace volunteers as scribes for board exams: Edu dept

During a consultation meeting held by the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, almost a week ago, it was informed that volunteers will be appointed as scribes to assist differently-abled students in writing the final exams.

Students from engineering, arts, and science colleges, and those associated with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme, will act as scribes this year instead of subject teachers.



However, the decision was withdrawn by the department after the demo conducted with volunteers did not yield positive results.



Meanwhile, for the academic year 2025-26, the Class 12 exam will be conducted in 3,412 centres from March 2 to March 26. For which, over 8.27 lakh students will sit for the exam, including 27,783 private candidates.