Subject teachers to replace volunteers as scribes for board exams: Edu dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has officially announced that subject teachers will serve as scribes for differently-abled students writing the Class 10 and 12 board exams, including those writing Class 11 arrear papers.
During a consultation meeting held by the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, almost a week ago, it was informed that volunteers will be appointed as scribes to assist differently-abled students in writing the final exams.
Students from engineering, arts, and science colleges, and those associated with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme, will act as scribes this year instead of subject teachers.
However, the decision was withdrawn by the department after the demo conducted with volunteers did not yield positive results.
Meanwhile, for the academic year 2025-26, the Class 12 exam will be conducted in 3,412 centres from March 2 to March 26. For which, over 8.27 lakh students will sit for the exam, including 27,783 private candidates.
Subsequently, for class 10, the final exams will be held between March 11 and April 6 in 4,219 centres. Over 9.09 lakh candidates, including 26,196 private candidates, have registered for class 10 boards this AY.
Though Class 11 board exams have been officially cancelled from this year, the department will conduct arrear exams for 25,051 candidates. The arrear exams will be held from March 3 to 27 at 2,615 centres. Additionally, 281 prison inmates will appear for class 12 and 395 inmates will appear for Class 10 boards this year.