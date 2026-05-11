Subaya denies rift in AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya on Monday dismissed reports of a crisis in the party, asserting that it remains intact and focused on public welfare.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, the Ambasamudram legislator addressed speculations regarding dissatisfaction among party ranks.
“Everything is going well within the party. No one can break the party," the former minister said.
Subaya maintained that the party is functioning smoothly and denied rumours of widespread discontent. “Everything is going well within the party. There is no such thing as dissatisfaction," he stated.
When questioned about potential changes to the party leadership, the MLA brushed aside the suggestions, noting that such discussions were merely debates and not reflective of immediate reality.
Categorically denying attempts to weaken the organisation, Subaya remarked that no one has the power to "break" the party.
He termed reports of a split as ‘false news’.
Emphasising a governance-first approach, Subaya noted that the primary objective remains ensuring good governance and the well-being of the country.
The MLA's comments come at a time when political observers have been closely watching the AIADMK for signs of internal friction following the party's poor show in the April 23 Assembly polls.
Subaya urged the media not to over-interrogate the matter, insisting that the party's trajectory remains positive and orderly.