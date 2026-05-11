Subaya denies rift in AIADMK

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, the Ambasamudram legislator addressed speculations regarding dissatisfaction among party ranks.

“Everything is going well within the party. No one can break the party," the former minister said.

Subaya maintained that the party is functioning smoothly and denied rumours of widespread discontent. “Everything is going well within the party. There is no such thing as dissatisfaction," he stated.