Stunts on two-wheelers prove fatal for two in Vellore on Deepavali day

VELLORE: Two youth, both construction workers who attempted to carry out stunts with their two-wheelers were killed on Deepavali day in Vellore, on Sunday. Balamurugan (18) son of Arumugam of Thorapadi and his friend Muthuvel (19) son of Ramu were both construction workers and friends.

On Sunday they came to the Kaspa area in Vellore on their two wheelers and attempted to do a wheelie stunt. However, the vehicle went out of control and slammed the parapet wall of the road overbridge resulting in both being thrown into a drainage channel under the bridge 30 feet below.

While Muthuvel was killed on the spot, locals who saw Balamurugan fighting for his life called for an ambulance and rushed him to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Vellore South police registered a case and sent both bodies to the same hospital for post-mortem.