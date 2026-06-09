Study flags contamination in Vellore lakes

The study, published in Scientific Reports, was carried out by researchers from the School of Bioscience and Technology and the School of Agricultural Innovations and Advanced Learning at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore.

The study covered Gopal Samuthram Lake, Saduperi Lake, Melkavanur Lake, Sathyamangalam Lake and Sedhuvalai Lake, all of which are connected to the Palar river system and serve as important sources for irrigation, groundwater recharge and domestic needs in the region.

Researchers analysed 100 water samples collected during the pre-monsoon season between January and May 2024. The samples were examined for 14 physicochemical parameters, including pH, dissolved oxygen, nitrate, phosphate, turbidity and total dissolved solids, alongside microplastic concentration.