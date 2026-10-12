Study finds SIPCOT area depleting for new ventures

The report, Tamil Nadu 2036: Building the Next Decade, says Coimbatore and Madurai have between zero and nine acres of SIPCOT land remaining, while Hosur has 12.1 acres left. By comparison, Tiruchy has 312.1 acres available, and Thoothukudi has 127.4 acres.

Tamil Nadu's SIPCOT network comprises 50 industrial parks, including eight special economic zones, across 24 districts, covering 48,900 acres, but the report identifies the near-exhaustion of public industrial land in established markets as a factor drawing institutional investment into private, Grade-A industrial facilities.

The land constraints come as the State reports over Rs 11 lakh crore in investment commitments over five-and-a-half years. Of 1,283 MoUs signed during this period, 867 projects advanced to implementation and potentially generate more than 37 lakh jobs. The report says 35 per cent of committed projects were operational.