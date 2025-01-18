Study finds less than 50% riders wear helmets in 7 TN districts

CHENNAI: An assessment of helmet compliance by two-wheeler riders in 11 districts conducted by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) revealed that only four -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Salem -- out of the 11 surveyed districts recorded a compliance rate of over 50 per cent.

The survey covered two major intersections in each district to evaluate helmet compliance among adults and children on two-wheelers. Of 22 major intersections in 11 districts chosen for the study, only three intersections -- Saradha Mill Road, Podanur and Pollachi bus stand in Coimbatore and Vanarapettai-Nellaiappen High Road in Tirunelveli have recorded helmet compliance over 75 per cent among adults.

Adult helmet compliance rates were notably low in seven districts -- Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, and Tiruvannamalai, all reporting less than 50 per cent.

The report said helmet compliance among children across districts ranged from very low to negligible. “In Tiruchy, Madurai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram, helmet compliance among children was zero. In Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Tiruvannamalai, compliance rates were low, falling below 25 per cent. Surprisingly, in Tirunelveli and Salem, compliance among children was relatively high, exceeding 50 per cent at three of the four junctions,” it said.

The consistently low compliance among adults directly influences the low or nearly non-existent helmet use among children.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road crashes in the country, contributing 13.9 per cent of the total, and ranked second in terms of fatalities. Notably, the state has held the top position in road crash numbers for five consecutive years, from 2018 to 2022. Sowmya Kannan, Researcher, CAG, and the report author, said that on average, the state witnessed 50 fatalities daily due to road crashes.

30% two-wheeler accident deaths in TN helmet-linked

“Two-wheelers accounted for 44.22 per cent of all road crash fatalities, with the majority (29.9 per cent) of these deaths involving individuals not wearing helmets. Among the districts, Cuddalore recorded the highest and Kancheepuram recorded the second-highest number of fatalities related to non-helmet usage. These trends highlight the critical need for stricter enforcement of helmet laws,” she said.

The non-use of helmets to several factors including daily commuting without a crash and overconfidence in their driving skills. “Strengthening enforcement through regular traffic checkpoints, higher fines, and increased visibility of traffic personnel can improve compliance. Automated solutions like ANPR cameras may prove more effective in the long run. Public awareness campaigns should target diverse demographics and utilise regional languages for broader reach. Educational institutions and workplaces can insist on helmet use among students and employees, making adherence to the helmet law a shared responsibility,” the report recommended

By combining education, enforcement, and stakeholder collaboration, Tamil Nadu can enhance helmet usage and improve road safety, potentially saving thousands of lives each year, the report suggested.