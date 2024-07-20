Students who lost parents to accident or illness to get Rs 75k: School Education Department

CHENNAI: For providing monetary aid to students who have lost one or both parents in an accident or prolonged illness or are rendered with permanent paralysis, the school education department has announced a compensation of Rs 75,000.

As per the circular from the department, the students of government and aided schools of all classes can apply for the compensation with the right documents.

The application for it can be procured through the schools or the respective district education office.

The requirements in applying for the compensation are; the name of the beneficiary, class studying while applying for the aid, school name, bank account details and name of the deceased/ paralysed parent.

"If the student who will be receiving the compensation is studying at a different school instead of where the incident unfolded, the beneficiary must obtain the details from the previous school's principal, "the notification stated.

The documents required to apply for the compensation are; filled-in application form, death certificate, First Information Report (FIR), proof of income, ration card, legal heir certificate, post mortem report and bank passbook.

"There are several rightful beneficiaries who are unaware of such schemes by the government. It is vital that these details are listed in the school notice board so that students are aware of what they are entitled to," said a government school teacher in Kancheepuram.