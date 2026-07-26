Students want to know about TN government's stance on NEET: AIADMK leader Udhayakumar

Addressing a Kazhaga Amma Peravai gathering, Udhayakumar asserted that the AIADMK was the first party to raise a strong voice against NEET in Tamil Nadu.

He emphasised that former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demonstrated true social justice by implementing a 7.5 per cent internal reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

"What is the Tamil Nadu government's stance when all of India is burning? Students are asking why the chief minister is not opening his mouth. He remains silent in answering the students protesting on the ground," Udhayakumar said.