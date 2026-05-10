Students turned away for full pass rate, teachers warn against celebrating performance

However, several teachers of State-run schools have argued that the trend of honouring schools with a full pass rate and centums by the students should be avoided.

They allege that such a celebration leads to teachers resorting to different means to achieve this feat, which largely affects students.

In the 2024-25 academic year, the School Education department honoured 3,124 students of Classes 10 and 12 from government and aided schools, and principals for their performance in board exams.

As many as 2,982 higher secondary school principals and 142 students who secured a centum in the Tamil language paper in the particular AY were felicitated by the government. However, stakeholders argue that the motive of the celebration is understandable; it eventually forces teachers and school principals to resort to unethical means.