Students turned away for full pass rate, teachers warn against celebrating performance

CHENNAI: When results for Class 12 board examinations are declared, it is usually followed by laurels for schools with a full pass rate and high-achieving students.
However, several teachers of State-run schools have argued that the trend of honouring schools with a full pass rate and centums by the students should be avoided.
They allege that such a celebration leads to teachers resorting to different means to achieve this feat, which largely affects students.
In the 2024-25 academic year, the School Education department honoured 3,124 students of Classes 10 and 12 from government and aided schools, and principals for their performance in board exams.
As many as 2,982 higher secondary school principals and 142 students who secured a centum in the Tamil language paper in the particular AY were felicitated by the government. However, stakeholders argue that the motive of the celebration is understandable; it eventually forces teachers and school principals to resort to unethical means.
Teachers say that some state-run schools that are unable to handle 'certain' students are focused on sending them away, all with the 'desire' to secure a full pass rate in board exams.
This trend has been observed in some State-run schools across TN, including Chennai Corporation and government schools, which are either expelling students or forcing them to quit by obtaining signatures from their parents.
Several teachers in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools and government schools in higher secondary classes across the state second the allegation that students, who are assumed to fail in board exams, are discouraged from attending the exam in the first place.
The reasons given by most schools while issuing a Transfer Certificate (TC) are: students exhibit unruly behaviour and indulge in illegal activities, resort to friendly relationships with students of the opposite gender, and being disobedient, among others. However, educationalists and child rights activists view this as a step to exclude some students, especially in high and higher secondary classes, so that the school's overall results are not impacted during the board exams.
"This is more common than we would like to admit. When it is assumed that the child will fail, unfair means are used by teachers and principals to send the child away. I wonder what the point of education is then?" a GCC school teacher told DT Next.
Likewise, another teacher pointed out that the government decided to refrain from releasing the topper's list for a reason, as it created an unhealthy sense of competition among children. "Toppers' lists are withheld for the right reason; the government should refrain from glorifying centums and full pass rates. Yes, speak out the number, but do not celebrate them," the teacher added.