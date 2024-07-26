Students to undergo assessment under Naan Mudhalvan scheme

CHENNAI: Under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the school education department is set to conduct content assessment for class 9-12 students of government high and higher secondary schools from August 19 till 23.

As per the circular from the department, all school heads have been directed to ensure that this assessment is carried out thoroughly in all government high and senior secondary schools. "The details of the students who appeared/not appeared in the assessment test, the results of the students who appeared, shall be shared from the state directorate to the districts within a week or two after the examination," the circular stated.



As part of the responsibilities of the teachers; all student details have been directed to be recorded in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

The assessment for the four classes will be held on four different dates. For class 9 on August 19 and 20, for class 10 on August 20 and 21, for class 11 on August 21 and 22 and for class 12 on August 22 and 23, the circular from the department stated.