Students to get bank A/C to receive benefits of schemes

CHENNAI: To simplify the process of hassle-free disbursal of all scholarships and incentives directly to government school students, the schools will now be opening bank accounts for students from Class 6 in 2024-2025 academic year.

This step is part of the education department initiative to ensure students’ learning is not disrupted and the Direct Benefit Transfer system is implemented for hassle-free disbursal of all scholarships and welfare schemes. As per the circular, along with opening bank accounts, aadhaar card updation and linking of aadhaar details with bank accounts will also be carried out simultaneously, which is to significantly reduce the burden on parents and students.

However, for ensuring this, students need to produce four types of certificates — caste certificate, income certificate, proof of residence and first-generation graduate certificate (if applicable) while applying for scholarships, higher education, and employment opportunities.

“In new academic year, students can submit the required documents to the school principal at the time of admission to Class 6. The details will be entered into the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal and forwarded to the Revenue Department. Applications will be reviewed and sent back to schools and certificates will be distributed to students,” stated the circular.