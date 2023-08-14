Students, teachers react on lack of physical education period in govt schools

CHENNAI: Though there are several schemes being implemented in government schools by the School Education Department (SED), children still are deprived of basics in schools like a proper physical education period and associated sport kits.

With the effort of making government schools at par with private schools in the State, several schemes have been implemented in TN government schools. But, students and few teachers allege that children amidst slew of schemes, do not get the opportunity for playing sports.

Besides this, National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) have also taken a backseat among many school activities.

A government school student in Egmore said, "There is only one or two physical education periods for a week and that too is taken by other subject teachers. And, at many schools there are no physical education teachers, along with lack of proper sports kits."

Commenting further, a government teacher added that there is a dearth of physical education teachers in most government schools in Tamil Nadu and the quality of kits given is also poor.

A government school teacher in Villupuram noted, "With the implementation of numerous schemes in schools, basic leisure and physical activity for students has taken a serious hit. Students and teachers both are under pressure to implement schemes, forgoing the joys of sports."