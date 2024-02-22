Students, teachers can now access Manarkeni app from all gadgets

CHENNAI: The Manarkeni app, launched by the School Education Department to elevate the quality of education and foster an inclusive learning environment, will now be accessible on all kinds of gadgets.

The Manarkeni mobile app launched in July last year has a comprehensive range of digital learning materials, which powers teachers to enhance the learning experience for students across the State.

Hence, to facilitate it further, the app with video lessons can now be accessed on large screens, including on the web.

The app with the improvised features was launched by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The app can be accessed at https://manarkeni.tnschools.gov.in.

With this newer version, the education department aims to ward off the condition that technological access to knowledge can only be available to the economically advanced.

Additionally, to be accessed everywhere and by all, the app has been designed as an open tool that it can be used by anyone, teachers, and students, from anywhere.

For the benefit of users, the app has been enabled in both Tamil and English and multiple State syllabus from Classes 1 to 12.

And, for classes from 6 to 12 on subjects such as; science, mathematics, English, physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology, the subjects have been given in the form of video, as per the press note from the department.

Following this, a quiz has also been programmed into the app to check student's understanding of the concepts.

"The first question will start easy and the questions will gradually increase in difficulty. Detailed answers to each question are available. If there is any point where students find it difficult to understand, there are helpful hints for them," the press note added.