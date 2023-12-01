Students taking booze unfortunate; impose total prohibition: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Shutdown wine shops and impose total prohibition in the state demanded PMK founder S Ramadoss citing an incident in which students of a government school created ruckus on the campus after consuming alcohol.

In a statement, the senior leader said that four students in a government school in Perangiyur in Villupuram district created ruckus inside the classroom and damaged the entrance of the school. “The report of this incident is shocking and disappointing. It is an example of the impact of alcohol and how deep it affects the youngsters. Students are the future of this country. But they are engaging in violence after consuming alcohol,” he said.

Ramadoss added that the fault is not of students’ alone, but the easy availability of liquor is the reason for such incidents. “The reason for the 4 students to consume alcohol is that a wine shop is functioning close to the school. Even after the residents demanded closure of the wine shop, the shop has not been closed. During the shutdown of 500 shops in the state, this shop continued to function,” he pointed out.

The PMK leader urged the government not to remain indifferent to such incidents and close wine shops across the state and impose complete prohibition.